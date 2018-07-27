Benefits of Clone Offload on Version Control Hosting

Back in 2015, I implemented a feature in Mercurial 3.6 that allows servers to advertise URLs of pre-generated bundle files. When a compatible client performs a hg clone against a repository leveraging this feature, it downloads and applies the bundle from a URL then goes back to the server and performs the equivalent of an hg pull to obtain the changes to the repository made after the bundle was generated.

On hg.mozilla.org, we've been using this feature since 2015. We host bundles in Amazon S3 and make them available via the CloudFront CDN. We perform IP filtering on the server so clients connecting from AWS IPs are served S3 URLs corresponding to the closest region / S3 bucket where bundles are hosted. Most Firefox build and test automation is run out of EC2 and automatically clones high-volume repositories from an S3 bucket hosted in the same AWS region. (Doing an intra-region transfer is very fast and clones can run at >50 MB/s.) Everyone else clones from a CDN. See our official docs for more.

I last reported on this feature in October 2015. Since then, Bitbucket also deployed this feature in early 2017.

I was reminded of this clone bundles feature this week when kernel.org posted Best way to do linux clones for your CI and that post was making the rounds in my version control circles. tl;dr git.kernel.org apparently suffers high load due to high clone volume against the Linux Git repository and since Git doesn't have an equivalent feature to clone bundles built in to Git itself, they are asking people to perform equivalent functionality to mitigate server load.

(A clone bundles feature has been discussed on the Git mailing list before. I remember finding old discussions when I was doing research for Mercurial's feature in 2015. I'm sure the topic has come up since.)

Anyway, I thought I'd provide an update on just how valuable the clone bundles feature is to Mozilla. In doing so, I hope maintainers of other version control tools see the obvious benefits and consider adopting the feature sooner.

In a typical week, hg.mozilla.org is currently serving ~135 TB of data. The overwhelming majority of this data is related to the Mercurial wire protocol (i.e. not HTML / JSON served from the web interface). Of that ~135 TB, ~5 TB is served from the CDN, ~126 TB is served from S3, and ~4 TB is served from the Mercurial servers themselves. In other words, we're offloading ~97% of bytes served from the Mercurial servers to S3 and the CDN.

If we assume this offloaded ~131 TB is equally distributed throughout the week, this comes out to ~1,732 Mbps on average. In reality, we do most of our load from California's Sunday evenings to early Friday evenings. And load is typically concentrated in the 12 hours when the sun is over Europe and North America (where most of Mozilla's employees are based). So the typical throughput we are offloading is more than 2 Gbps. And at a lower level, automation tends to perform clones soon after a push is made. So load fluctuates significantly throughout the day, corresponding to when pushes are made.

By volume, most of the data being offloaded is for the mozilla-unified Firefox repository. Without clone bundles and without the special stream clone Mercurial feature (which we also leverage via clone bundles), the servers would be generating and sending ~1,588 MB of zstandard level 3 compressed data for each clone of that repository. Each clone would consume ~280s of CPU time on the server. And at ~195,000 clones per month, that would come out to ~309 TB/mo or ~72 TB/week. In CPU time, that would be ~54.6 million CPU-seconds, or ~21 CPU-months. I will leave it as an exercise to the reader to attach a dollar cost to how much it would take to operate this service without clone bundles. But I will say the total AWS bill for our S3 and CDN hosting for this service is under $50 per month. (It is worth noting that intra-region data transfer from S3 to other AWS services is free. And we are definitely taking advantage of that.)

Despite a significant increase in the size of the Firefox repository and clone volume of it since 2015, our servers are still performing less work (in terms of bytes transferred and CPU seconds consumed) than they were in 2015. The ~97% of bytes and millions of CPU seconds offloaded in any given week have given us a lot of breathing room and have saved Mozilla several thousand dollars in hosting costs. The feature has likely helped us avoid many operational incidents due to high server load. It has made Firefox automation faster and more reliable.

Succinctly, Mercurial's clone bundles feature has successfully and largely effortlessly offloaded a ton of load from the hg.mozilla.org Mercurial servers. Other version control tools should implement this feature because it is a game changer for server operators and results in a better client-side experience (eliminates server-side CPU bottleneck and may eliminate network bottleneck due to a geo-local CDN typically being as fast as your Internet pipe). It's a win-win. And a massive win if you are operating at scale.