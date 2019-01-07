After almost seven and a half years as an employee of Mozilla Corporation, I'm moving on. I have already worked my final day as an employee.

This post is the first time that I've publicly acknowledged my departure. To any Mozillians reading this, I regret that I did not send out a farewell email before I left. But the circumstances of my departure weren't conducive to doing so. I've been drafting a proper farewell blog post. But it has been very challenging to compose. Furthermore, each passing day brings with it new insights into my time at Mozilla and a new wrinkle to integrate into the reflective story I want to tell in that post. I vow to eventually publish a proper goodbye that serves as the bookend to my employment at Mozilla. Until then, just let me say that I'm already missing working with many of you. I've connected with several people since I left and still owe responses or messages to many more. If you want to get in touch, my contact info is in my résumé.

I left Mozilla without new employment lined up. That leads me to the subject line of this post: I'm seeking employment. The remainder of this post is thus tailored to potential employers.

My résumé has been updated. But that two page summary only scratches the surface of my experience and set of skills. The Body of Work page of my website is a more detailed record of the work I've done. But even it is not complete!

Perusing through my posts on this blog will reveal even more about the work I've done and how I go about it. My résumé links to a few posts that I think are great examples of the level of understanding and detail that I'm capable of harnessing.

As far as the kind of work I want to do or the type of company I want to work for, I'm trying to keep an open mind. But I do have some biases.

I prefer established companies to early start-ups for various reasons. Dan Luu's Big companies v. startups is aligned pretty well with my thinking.

One of the reasons I worked for Mozilla was because of my personal alignment with the Mozilla Manifesto. So I gravitate towards employers that share those principles and am somewhat turned off by those that counteract them. But I recognize that the world is complex and that competing perspectives aren't intrinsically evil. In other words, I try to maintain an open mind.

I'm attracted to employers that align their business with improving the well-being of the planet, especially the people on it. The link between the business and well-being can be tenuous: a B2B business for example is presumably selling something that helps people, and that helping is what matters to me. The tighter the link between the business and improving the world will increase my attraction to a employer.

I started my university education as a biomedical engineer because I liked the idea of being at the intersection of technology and medicine. And part of me really wants to return to this space because there are few things more noble than helping a fellow human being in need.

As for the kind of role or technical work I want to do, I could go in any number of directions. I still enjoy doing individual contributor type work and believe I could be an asset to an employer doing that work. But I also crave working on a team, performing technical mentorship, and being a leader of technical components. I enjoy participating in high-level planning as well as implementing the low-level aspects. I recognize that while my individual output can be substantial (I can provide data showing that I was one of the most prolific technical contributors at Mozilla during my time there) I can be more valuable to an employer when I bestow skills and knowledge unto others through teaching, mentorship, setting an example, etc.

I have what I would consider expertise in a few domains that may be attractive to employers.

I was a technical maintainer of Firefox's build system and initiated a transition away from an architecture that had been in place since the Netscape days. I definitely geek out way too much on build systems.

I am a contributor to the Mercurial version control tool. I know way too much about the internals of Mercurial, Git, and other version control tools. I am intimately aware of scaling problems with these tools. Some of the scaling work I did for Mercurial saved Mozilla tens of thousands of dollars in direct operational costs and probably hundreds of thousands of dollars in saved people time due to fewer service disruptions and faster operations.

I have exposure to both client and server side work and the problems encountered within each domain. I've dabbled in lots of technologies, operating systems, and tools. I'm not afraid to learn something new. Although as my experience increases, so does my skepticism of shiny new things (I've been burned by technical fads too many times).

I have a keen fascination with optimization and scaling, whether it be on a technical level or in terms of workflows and human behavior. I like to ask and then what so I'm thinking a few steps out and am prepared for the next problem or consequence of an immediate action.

I seem to have a knack for caring about user experience and interfaces. (Although my own visual design skills aren't the greatest - see my website design for proof.) I'm pretty passionate that tools that people use should be simple and usable. Cognitive dissonance, latency, and distractions are real and as an industry we don't do a great job minimizing these disruptions so focus and productivity can be maximized. I'm not saying I would be a good product manager or UI designer. But it's something I've though about because not many engineers seem to exhibit the passion for good user experience that I do and that intersection of skills could be valuable.

My favorite time at Mozilla was when I was working on a unified engineering productivity team. The team controlled most of the tools and infrastructure that Firefox developers interacted with in order to do their jobs. I absolutely loved taking a whole-world view of that problem space and identifying the high-level problems - and low-hanging fruit - to improve the overall Firefox development experience. I derived a lot of satisfaction from identifying pain points, equating them to a dollar cost by extrapolating people time wasted due to them, justifying working on them, and finally celebrating - along with the overall engineering team - when improvements were made. I think I would be a tremendous asset to a company working in this space. And if my experience at Mozilla is any indicator, I would more than offset my total employment cost by doing this kind of work.

I've been entertaining the idea of contracting for a while before I resume full-time employment with a single employer. However, I've never contracted before and need to do some homework before I commit to that. (Please leave a comment or email me if you have recommendations on reading material.)

My dream contract gig would likely be to finish the Mercurial wire protocol and storage work I started last year. I would need to type up a formal proposal, but the gist of it is the work I started has the potential to leapfrog Git in terms of both client-side and server-side performance and scalability. Mercurial would be able to open Git repositories on the local filesystem as well as consume them via the Git wire protocol. Transparent Git interoperability would enable Mercurial to be used as a drop-in replacement for Git, which would benefit users who don't have control over the server (such as projects that live on GitHub). Mercurial's new wire protocol is designed with global scalability and distribution in mind. The goal is to enable server operators to deploy scalable VCS servers in a turn-key manner by relying on scalable key-value stores and content distribution networks as much as possible (Mercurial and Git today require servers to perform way too much work and aren't designed with modern distributed systems best practices, which is why scaling them is hard). The new protocol is being designed such that a Mercurial server could expose Git data. It would then be possible to teach a Git client to speak the Mercurial wire protocol, which would result in Mercurial being a more scalable Git server than Git is today. If my vision is achieved, this would make server-side VCS scaling problems go away and would eliminate the religious debate between Git and Mercurial (the answer would be deploy a Mercurial server, allow data to be exposed to Git, and let consumers choose). I conservatively estimate that the benefits to industry would be in the millions of dollars. How I would structure a contract to deliver aspects of this, I'm not sure. But if you are willing to invest six figures towards this bet, let's talk. A good foundation of this work is already implemented in Mercurial and the Mercurial core development team is already on-board with many aspects of the vision, so I'm not spewing vapor.

Another potential contract opportunity would be funding PyOxidizer. I started the project a few months back as a side-project as an excuse to learn Rust while solving a fun problem that I thought needed solving. I was hoping for the project to be useful for Mercurial and Mozilla one day. But if social media activity is any indication, there seems to be somewhat widespread interest in this project. I have no doubt that once complete, companies will be using PyOxidizer to ship products that generate revenue and that PyOxidizer will save them engineering resources. I'd very much like to recapture some of that value into my pockets, if possible. Again, I'm somewhat naive about how to write contracts since I've never contracted, but I imagine deliver a tool that allows me to ship product X as a standalone binary to platforms Y and Z is definitely something that could be structured as a contract.

As for the timeline, I was at Mozilla for what feels like an eternity in Silicon Valley. And Mozilla's way of working is substantially different from many companies. I need some time to decompress and unlearn some Mozilla habits. My future employer will inherit a happier and more productive employee by allowing me to take some much-needed time off.

I'm looking to resume full-time work no sooner than March 1. I'd like to figure out what the next step in my career is by the end of January. Then I can sign some papers, pack up my skiis, and become a ski bum for the month of February: if I don't use this unemployment opportunity to have at least 20 days on the slopes this season and visit some new mountains, I will be very disappointed in myself!

If you want to get in touch, my contact info is in my résumé. I tend not to answer incoming calls from unknown numbers, so email is preferred. But if you leave a voicemail, I'll try to get back to you.

I look forward to working for a great engineering organization in the near future!